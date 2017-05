Full Time

Graphic Designer Required

The Claresholm Local Press requires an experienced Graphic Designer.

This is a full-time position.

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. -5 p.m.

Experience in newspaper layout, using Quark Xpress, Photoshop & Illustrator are deļ¬nite assets.

This position is also responsible for maintaining our website.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Call Amanda at 403.625.4474 or send resume to

