Willow Creek Gospel Jamboree marks 20th year in music

By Lawrence Gleason

Local Press Writer

Granum’s Willow Creek Gospel Jamboree celebrated its 20th jamboree this past weekend, July 28 to 30, with up to 1,100 people under the gigantic white tent at one time, with numbers down from previous years.

“We have to get young people involved,” said Ron Hanson, who said he and his wife, Fran, are stepping back from organizing the jamboree that started in Granum’s Homesteader, the paved outdoor park venue that serves the town.

The gospel jamboree now well-known, but had very humble beginnings in the Homesteader, where the morning pancake breakfast is still served to those who come to hear the music.

Hanson said, “One year in the Homesteader it rained so hard, we set up a tarp to cover the singers and it got full of water. The singers were afraid of being electrocuted.”

Granum resident Marilyn Gripping who sings gospel music with her family as the Grippings, remembers singing in the Homesteader in early days of the jamboree.

“We sang to as many people as the Homesteader could fill,” Gripping said.

Darrel Janz, familiar as a Calgary CTV news anchor for many years, has hosted the Willow Creek Gospel Jamboree for 13 of its 20 years.

“I love the music,” Janz said. “I’ve sang here a few times. I was with a quartet out of High River.”

Janz grew up around gospel music and in ranch and farm country in Saskatchewan.

“Four uncles formed a very good quartet and travelled North America and Europe,” Janz said, talking under the big tent in Granum before the jamboree got underway.

“Everything here reminds me of home, even the weather is like we had at home,” Janz said, about Main Centre, Saskatchewan, about 40 kilometres northeast of Swift Current.

Musical groups came from as far away as Saskatchewan and Barrhead, Alberta.

The three-day weekend of gospel music ended with a ministry from Pastor Rowan Fraser.

“Gospel music gets to you,” said Pastor Fraser from the stage. “It gets to your heart and you know it’s the truth. Music gets to you in a personal way that no other message can.”

The Grippings weren’t the only family music group. Gospel music seems to bring families together. Also singing at the jamboree were Dawn Loewen and Family, the Trudel Family, and the Daae Family who has played the Willow Creek Gospel Jamboree a few times.

“Mom sang gospel with her family. When mom had us she carried that on,” said Crystal Daae.

Bryce Stinson, the president of the Willow Creek Gospel Music Jamboree, said the event is put on with volunteers and just six committee members who would love some help with new members.

“We do need committee members,” Stinson said, adding younger people who have an interest are welcome.

"All you need is the love of Jesus."