Give the gift of knowledge.

The Town of Claresholm has concluded its community branding process by adopting a new tagline, “Claresholm: Where community takes root”, and an updated logo that adds the water tower, along with some re-styled lines and colour.

It was unveiled last week capping off months of planning that involved town council, the economic development committee, and more than 150 stakeholders communicating through three community forums, more than 60 one-on-one conversations, social media, e-mail, and telephone.

The new logo takes the town’s existing one and adds a water tower along with re-styled lines and colours.

The water tower represents a visual icon and historic landmark within the town.

The lines and colours represent the wheatlands and the area’s agricultural traditions, distant mountains, blue skies, warm sun, access to beautiful landscapes, and much more.

The tagline refers to the deep-rooted nature of the community. The people are genuine, living outdoors, and proud of their family and agricultural roots.

Justin Sweeney, the town’s economic development officer, said the brand is focused around supportive, active community, and built on the community’s current assets.

He described the brand of Claresholm as evolving over the past 114 years.

“We’ve engaged in brand evolution as opposed to brand creation,” he said.

He noted the refurbished logo shows reverence to the town’s past and rich agricultural tradition.

“We’re not throwing out the baby with the bath water,” Sweeney said. “We’re simply focusing on what’s working.”