Glimsdale-Best family receives Century Farm Family award

By Rob Vogt

Local Press Writer

The Glimsdale-Best family celebrated 100 years of farming on the same homestead, recognized with an Alberta Century Farm and Ranch bronze plaque now mounted to the horse-drawn wagon featured at the Glimsdale farm entrance.

About 60 people turned out to congratulate Myrna and Don Glimsdale, their sons, Duane, Greg and Murray, and their extended family on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Family from the United States and throughout Alberta arrived for the occasion.

In addition to the provincial government plaque, Reeve Earl Hemmaway of the Municipal District of Willow Creek presented a certificate and a gift of engraved wineglasses.

“You both helped make this community what it is today,” Hemmaway said. “You should be very proud of that. On behalf of the Municipal District of Willow Creek it is an honour and a privilege to present you with this certificate to mark your 100 years as an Alberta Century Farm and Ranch family.”

The family founded the original homestead in 1916 with William and Sarah Best. Their son, Clem Best, married Eva Knutson in May, 1934, whose daughter Myrna in turn married Don Glimsdale who built the present house and rebuilt the horse-drawn wagon on display that now holds the bronze Century Farm Family plaque.

The family history relates that Clem Best trapped skunks and rabbits to earn enough gas money to visit Eva Knutson, who lived a few minutes east of Claresholm and must have impressed Eva Knutson well as she overlooked the unappealing skunk smell of his Model A Ford when he came to call on her.

The couple were true pioneers of the area.

According to the family history, “Together Eva and Clem began to improve their farm and their home. The winters were almost as cold indoors as out. They both remember there being only one warm room in the house and cooking a meal meant putting on a heavy winter coat and overshoes. Often the teapot, set up on the warming oven of the kitchen range, would be frozen solid and the only water available to cook or wash with was in the reservoir of the stove, reservoir in the buckets being frozen solid.”

