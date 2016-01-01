By Rob Vogt Local Press Writer Roy Pachal was completely taken by surprise when he heard who was named the 2016 Claresholm and District Chamber of Commerce’s citizen of the year. He only went to the Volunteer Appreciation evening on April 25 at the Claresholm Community Centre because he wanted to hear who the citizen of the year would be. Little did he know it would be – Roy Pachal. His contributions to the community go back decades and were highlighted by Donna Courage, the chamber’s president, who read his nomination letter. Read More... View the classifieds. Submit a story or idea. Subscribe now. STRATEGIC ADVERTISING GENERATES INCOME! Align with your target market, communicating the value your company offers to engage consumers and convert prospects. See below for information on how to implement strategies that grow your business, and your bottom line! Or call and talk to one of our professionals for additional guidance. CLICK HERE for more information on these sections, or call 403-625-4474. Give the gift of knowledge. GIFT A SUBSCRIPTION! $36.75 FOR ONE YEAR